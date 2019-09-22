Julia Louis-Dreyfus Jokes She's Having a "Nervous Breakdown" Heading Into the 2019 Emmys

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 5:34 PM
Julia Louis-Dreyfus may break Emmys history Sunday night. So, no wonder the celebrated comedienne was "very nervous" heading into the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.
"I'm very nervous, I'm not gonna lie. Yeah, I don't know why," the Seinfeld alum revealed during an exclusive chat with Giuliana Rancic at the 2019 Emmys. "I think I might be having a nervous breakdown. No, I'm kidding."
As Rancic pointed out, if Louis-Dreyfus wins her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination (for her work in Veep) she will have more acting Emmys than any other person. Ironically, the potential history making win wasn't what was giving Louis-Dreyfus her nerves.
"If it happens, great. My mind will be blown. If it doesn't happen, great. Somebody else deserving will get one," Julia noted. "So, I'm cool with either scenario. I actually am."
Amid all the hubbub, Louis-Dreyfus even admitted that she was "very excited" for the Veep reunion that was in store for her at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
While the characters on the HBO comedy may not have loved each other, the Saturday Night Live veteran made it clear that she adores her now former Veep co-stars.
As fans surely recall, Veep wrapped its seventh season back in May 2019.
"It's an opportunity to get together with our whole cast again. And we all really, truly love each other in the way that the characters on the show don't," the 58-year-old actress added. "And, so, it's a lovely thing to think about reuniting with everybody tonight."
As for how the beloved celebrity plans to celebrate the Emmys? Louis-Dreyfus told Rancic she planned to get her "hands on some tequila" and "kick up my heels."
Now that's a great way to celebrate!
For Louis-Dreyfus' full chat with Rancic, be sure to watch the clip above!
Watch Live From E! at the 2019 Emmy Awards, Monday Sept. 23 from 8am!
