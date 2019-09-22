Why Sarah Silverman Won't Mind Losing to Sacha Baron Cohen at the 2019 Emmys

Sarah Silverman sounded concerned more than anything that there won't be a comedian hosting the 2019 Emmys tonight.

Not that she wanted to do it, no sir.

"They cut us off at the knees," she lamented to Jason Kennedy on E! Live From the Red Carpet. "There isn't even a host anymore at these shows, they don't want comedians to talk."

The TV Academy did indeed take a cue from the Oscars this year in choosing to skip having a host altogether, since it ended up working out for the movies' biggest night.

Because, after all, aren't they all just there to celebrate the best shows of the year?

Which, of course, Silverman also had an opinion about...