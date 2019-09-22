EXCLUSIVE!

Rachel Brosnahan Keeps Her Emmy Award on Top of Her Toilet, and New Yorkers Will Know Why

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 4:49 PM

Rachel Brosnahan's bathroom doubles as a trophy case, naturally.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, who is nominated once again for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at tonight's 2019 Emmys, revealed she actually keeps the statue she won last year on top of her toilet. Yes, you read that correctly. 

"I live in New York and there's very not a whole lot of shelf space. There were very limited options, very few places to put it," Rachel explained to E! News exclusively on the red carpet. 

So is there room for a second Emmy assuming Rachel secures a two-peat in just a few hours? As she put, "I think I'm pretty safe this evening, but yes it would probably go right next to it." 

Fellow nominees in Rachel's category include Christina ApplegateNatasha LyonnePhoebe Waller-BridgeCatherine O'Hara and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who the actress called her "hero" and "queen."

"I met her for the first time last night," Rachel gushed when asked about the Veep star. "I was very uncool about it. I just think she's amazing. Every woman in this category, which I am so lucky to be apart of, is a master class in comedy. I can't believe we get to share this category together. I'm not over it and I never will be." 

Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 emmys

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Good luck tonight, Rachel! And may we suggest an in-bathroom vanity for your Emmy?

