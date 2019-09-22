Rachel Brosnahan Keeps Her Emmy Award on Top of Her Toilet, and New Yorkers Will Know Why

Rachel Brosnahan's bathroom doubles as a trophy case, naturally.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, who is nominated once again for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at tonight's 2019 Emmys, revealed she actually keeps the statue she won last year on top of her toilet. Yes, you read that correctly.

"I live in New York and there's very not a whole lot of shelf space. There were very limited options, very few places to put it," Rachel explained to E! News exclusively on the red carpet.

So is there room for a second Emmy assuming Rachel secures a two-peat in just a few hours? As she put, "I think I'm pretty safe this evening, but yes it would probably go right next to it."

Fellow nominees in Rachel's category include Christina Applegate, Natasha Lyonne, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Catherine O'Hara and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who the actress called her "hero" and "queen."