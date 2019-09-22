Christina Applegate Just Revealed Something Shocking About Her 2019 Emmys Dress

It didn't quite compute at first.

"I'm going to wear this to drop-off every day for the rest of my child's life," Christina Applegate quipped to Giuliana Rancicon E! Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Emmys, referring to the ruffle-accented Vera Wang gown she chose for the night.

Applegate's first-ever custom-made gown, that is.

"I've never had that done," said the veteran actress, a nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Netflix's Dead to Me. "So it's been a process—so here we are!"

And you never forget your first.