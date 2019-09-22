Emilia Clarke Says Jennifer Lopez ''Inspired'' Her Look at the 2019 Emmys

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 4:19 PM
Game of Thrones meets Hustlers with Emilia Clarke's red carpet look at the 2019 Emmys.
It is no exaggeration to say that 2019 was the year of Jennifer Lopez. From her showstopping performance in Hustlers to the many accolades she received this year, it was Jennifer's year to shine. So, it's no wonder Emilia is channeling the queen herself.
In an Instagram caption, the Queen of Dragons shared, "WE BE ROLLLLLIN! @jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk." Her "lewk" is composed of a dreamy navy blue dress, with slick and straight hair, perfectly complemented with naturally glam makeup. As for accessories, the star wore green and blue earrings, but opted to ditch a necklace in order to give her plunging neckline the opportunity to shine.
And, it doesn't need to be stated, but the star is feeling herself! She included the hashtags: "YOU HAVE LIT THIS CHICK ON FYRE! thank you thank you thank you!#motherofdragonstakesafinalgoodbye #mighthaveneededadragontogetmethereontime #iplanonseeingtomorrowssunrise"
Not long thereafter, J.Lo herself offered Emilia a stamp of approval.
"When the Mother of Dragons meets #Ramona. #dead #HustlersMovie I love u @emilia_clarke," Lopez wrote on Instagram.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Fingers crossed the star gets to show off the stylish look on the stage! She is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series alongside stars Robin Wright, Viola Davis, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney and Mandy Moore.
These are some tough contenders, but Clarke truly pulled off an impressive performance as the Mother of Dragons in Game of Thrones. Although the show may not have ended as some hoped, Emilia gave the fans what they wanted with her fierce role and there is no doubt that she will always reign supreme in the hearts of Game of Thrones fans.
Check out our complete list of winners—updating in real time—right here!
Watch Live From E! at the 2019 Emmy Awards, Monday Sept. 23 from 8am!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?