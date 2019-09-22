Emilia Clarke Says Jennifer Lopez ''Inspired'' Her Look at the 2019 Emmys

Game of Thrones meets Hustlers with Emilia Clarke's red carpet look at the 2019 Emmys.

It is no exaggeration to say that 2019 was the year of Jennifer Lopez. From her showstopping performance in Hustlers to the many accolades she received this year, it was Jennifer's year to shine. So, it's no wonder Emilia is channeling the queen herself.

In an Instagram caption, the Queen of Dragons shared, "WE BE ROLLLLLIN! @jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk." Her "lewk" is composed of a dreamy navy blue dress, with slick and straight hair, perfectly complemented with naturally glam makeup. As for accessories, the star wore green and blue earrings, but opted to ditch a necklace in order to give her plunging neckline the opportunity to shine.

And, it doesn't need to be stated, but the star is feeling herself! She included the hashtags: "YOU HAVE LIT THIS CHICK ON FYRE! thank you thank you thank you!#motherofdragonstakesafinalgoodbye #mighthaveneededadragontogetmethereontime #iplanonseeingtomorrowssunrise"