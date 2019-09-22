Jodie Comer Reacts to Prince William Being a Fan of Killing Eve at 2019 Emmys

Jodie Comer is known for playing a fashionable Villanelle in Killing Eve, but in real life her style isn't that different.

If anything, the Brit is even more stylish than her assassin character. This is more than evident in her 2019 Emmys red carpet look from Tom Ford, which has the crowds in a frenzy.

In an exclusive interview, the Killing Eve star tells E! News that both on and off the screen her style is a real collaborative effort. "I think as you grow with a character, you gain more opinions with what you feel and don't feel which is what's lovely about collaborating with the people on show they value your opinion," she explains. "It's a very open and fun process. I try and pinch the bits that I really, really love." Absolutely jealousy-inducing!

But the fashion isn't the only thing that has fans raving about the BBC series. Don't believe us? Just ask Prince William, who is a fan of the show. She jokes, "I heard about this, I was like, 'When does he have the time to watch Killing Eve? I mean, I love it!"