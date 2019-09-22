Laverne Cox Reveals the ''Bigger Reason'' She's Representing the LGBT+ Community at 2019 Emmys

Laverne Cox stands to make history at tonight's 2019 Emmys.

After receiving three nominations for her performance in Netflix's Orange Is the New Black between 2014 and 2019, Cox is more than ready to become the first-ever transgender actress to take home an Emmy. (She already holds the title for the first openly transgender person to earn an Emmy nod in any acting category.)

She's facing tough competition in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, but the actress and activist is strictly focused on soaking up every moment the evening has to offer—and that includes shedding light on a cause near and dear to her heart.

"It's an incredible blessing when I got my Emmy nomination this year, my third, I was like this is weird. I thought there has to be a bigger reason. I thought maybe it's about this case," Laverne told E! News exclusively on the red carpet.