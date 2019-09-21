EXCLUSIVE!

Inside the Pre-2019 Emmys Parties With Mandy Moore, Sarah Hyland and Other Stars

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Spencer Lubitz | Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 10:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Could she be more adorable?

First-time Emmy nominee Mandy Moore was the belle of the balls on Friday night, as she hit up not one but three pre-2019 Emmys parties.

The actress, who is nominated for her role on NBC's This Is Us, appeared to be over the moon as the Television Academy presented her with her nominee's certificate at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Moore channeled classic Hollywood in a black silk slip dress with gold accents and matching stiletto sandals, with her hair styled in a wavy, side-swept bob.

She was also spotted at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's joint bash, as well as EW and L'Oreal Paris' party. 

Other stars who attended the latter event, held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, included Moore's co-star and fellow nominee Sterling K. Brown, who hugged and chatted with SNL producer Lindsay ShookusCSI's Marg HelgenbergerRiverdale's Marisol Nichols—who was spotted eating a cheeseburger and smoking a cigarette, her co-star Skeet Ulrich, who chatted with her. Nico Santos and Survivor's Zeke Smith also hung out together at the party. Guests sipped on Casamigos margaritas at the bash.

Watch

Emmys Red Carpet: This Is Us Cast Over the Years

See photos of the celebs:

Mandy Moore, Emmy Party 2019

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star is all smiles at Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

Mandy Moore, 2019 Emmy Nomination Certificate Ceremony

Instagram / Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore

The actress receives her first Emmy nomination certificate from the Television Academy.

Sarah Hyland, Emmy Party 2019

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star is red hot at Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

Article continues below

Lea Michele, Emmy Party 2019

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Lea Michele

The Glee and Scream Queens alum is red hot at Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

Christie Brinkley, Emmy Party 2019

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Christie Brinkley

The supermodel is all smiles at Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

Kaitlynn Carter, Emmy Party 2019

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Kaitlynn Carter

The Hills: New Beginnings star and Miley Cyrus' very close BFF appears at Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

Article continues below

Joey King, Hunter King, Emmy Party 2019

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Joey King and Hunter King

The Act actress and her sister and fellow actress appear at Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' bash.

Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Emmy Party 2019

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

The This Is Us star and his wife are all smiles at Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' bash.

Anna Chlumsky, Emmy Party 2019

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Anna Chlumsky

The Veep actress appears at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's party.

Article continues below

Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Emmy Party 2019

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Sarah Snook and Nicholas Braun

The Succession stars attend The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's third annual Emmy Nominees Night, presented by Heineken and Anastasia Beverly Hills at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio.

Ariel Winter, Emmy Party 2019

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star rocks a black leather look at Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' bash.

Trace Lysette, Our Lady J, Laverne Cox, Emmy Party 2019

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Trace Lysette, Our Lady J and Laverne Cox

Great things come in threes at Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' bash.

Article continues below

Hannah Brown, Emmy Party 2019

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette star strikes a pose at Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' bash.

Nina West, Billy Eichner, Emmy Party 2019

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Nina West and Billy Eichner

The two pose together at Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' bash.

Emmy Party 2019, Eris Baker, Lonnie Chavis, Faithe Herman, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates,Lyric Ross

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Eris Baker, Lonnie Chavis, Faithe Herman, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates and Lyric Ross

The stars appear at Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' bash.

Article continues below

Emmy Party 2019, Susan Kelechi Watson

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us actress attends Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' bash.

Billy Porter, Emmy Party 2019

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Billy Porter

The Pose star attends Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' pre-Emmys party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

Bethenny Frankel, Lea Michele, Emmy Party 2019

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Bethenny Frankel and Lea Michele

The two attend The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's third annual Emmy Nominees Night, presented by Heineken and Anastasia Beverly Hills at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio.

Article continues below

Marin Hinkle, Luke Kirby,, Emmy Party 2019

Colin Young-Wolff/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images

Marin Hinkle and Luke Kirby

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars appear at the Television Academy's Performer's Nominee Reception, sponsored by Ketel One Family Made Vodka and held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Skeet Ulrich, Emmy Party 2019

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Skeet Ulrich

The Riverdale star strikes a pose at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's party.

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Ming-Na Wen were seen chatting up RuPaul's Drag Race star Nina West separately. The latter star was later seen hitting up the dance floor with Orange Is the New Black's Laverne Cox.

Keegan-Michael Key and his wife Elisa Pugliese were seen chatting with another couple. Shameless actor Steve Howey was spotted greeting friends while making his way through the crowd.

Moore's This Is Us co-stars Chris Sullivan, who is also a first-time nominee, also attended the bash, as did Susan Kelechi Watson and Lonnie Chavis, who was seen chatting up many people, including some twice his age.

Also spotted: Kaitlynn Carter, First-time nominee Niecy NashBilly EichnerBilly PorterJeannie MaiHannah Brown and Christie BrinkleyThe Bachelorette star and the supermodel, who recently had to drop out of Dancing With the Stars after an injury, were seen talking. DWTS pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy was seen dancing near co-star Peta Murgatroyd

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham was one of the last to arrive at the party and made her entrance with a male guest.

In addition to Moore, Chavis, Cox, Eichner, Porter, Brinkley, Ming-Na, Helgenberger, Santos, Hyland and Ulrich also attended The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's bash, as did stars such as Retta and Chernobyl's Jared Harris.

The 71st Primetime Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Watch Live From E! at the 2019 Emmy Awards, Monday Sept. 23 from 8am!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Emmys , Mandy Moore , Top Stories , Emmys , Red Carpet , Awards , Apple News , , VG

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.