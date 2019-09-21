Inside the Pre-2019 Emmys Parties With Mandy Moore, Sarah Hyland and Other Stars

by Corinne Heller & Spencer Lubitz | Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 10:21 AM
Could she be more adorable?
First-time Emmy nominee Mandy Moore was the belle of the balls on Friday night, as she hit up not one but three pre-2019 Emmys parties.
The actress, who is nominated for her role on NBC's This Is Us, appeared to be over the moon as the Television Academy presented her with her nominee's certificate at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Moore channeled classic Hollywood in a black silk slip dress with gold accents and matching stiletto sandals, with her hair styled in a wavy, side-swept bob.
She was also spotted at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's joint bash, as well as EW and L'Oreal Paris' party.
Other stars who attended the latter event, held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, included Moore's co-star and fellow nominee Sterling K. Brown, who hugged and chatted with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, CSI's Marg Helgenberger, Riverdale's Marisol Nichols—who was spotted eating a cheeseburger and smoking a cigarette, her co-star Skeet Ulrich, who chatted with her. Nico Santos and Survivor's Zeke Smith also hung out together at the party. Guests sipped on Casamigos margaritas at the bash.
Modern Family's Sarah Hyland and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Ming-Na Wen were seen chatting up RuPaul's Drag Race star Nina West separately. The latter star was later seen hitting up the dance floor with Orange Is the New Black's Laverne Cox.
Keegan-Michael Key and his wife Elisa Pugliese were seen chatting with another couple. Shameless actor Steve Howey was spotted greeting friends while making his way through the crowd.
Moore's This Is Us co-stars Chris Sullivan, who is also a first-time nominee, also attended the bash, as did Susan Kelechi Watson and Lonnie Chavis, who was seen chatting up many people, including some twice his age.
Also spotted: Kaitlynn Carter, First-time nominee Niecy Nash, Billy Eichner, Billy Porter, Jeannie Mai, Hannah Brown and Christie Brinkley. The Bachelorette star and the supermodel, who recently had to drop out of Dancing With the Stars after an injury, were seen talking. DWTS pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy was seen dancing near co-star Peta Murgatroyd
Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham was one of the last to arrive at the party and made her entrance with a male guest.
In addition to Moore, Chavis, Cox, Eichner, Porter, Brinkley, Ming-Na, Helgenberger, Santos, Hyland and Ulrich also attended The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's bash, as did stars such as Retta and Chernobyl's Jared Harris.
The 71st Primetime Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Watch Live From E! at the 2019 Emmy Awards, Monday Sept. 23 from 8am!
