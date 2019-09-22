Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Emmys

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The 2019 Emmys have finally arrived, and E! News is bringing you all of the behind-the-scenes scoop from the ceremony!

Tonight, actors from around the world will gather at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the annual award show. The ceremony is set to honor the artists for their dedicated work on TV over the last year. Among the talented nominees this year include Christina ApplegateNatasha LyonnePhoebe Waller-Bridge, Catherine O'HaraRachel Brosnahan and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who are all up for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award. Bill HaderAnthony AndersonTed DansonDon CheadleEugene Levy and Michael Douglas are all nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

On the drama side, Emilia ClarkeRobin WrightViola DavisSandra OhJodie ComerLaura Linney and Mandy Moore all received Outstanding Lead Actress nods. As did Bob OdenkirkKit HaringtonJason BatemanBilly PorterSterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Watch

Emmys Red Carpet: GoT Gals Take Over!

Zendaya, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, as well as Game of Thrones cast members, will also take the stage at the ceremony to present awards.

As the stars arrive to the ceremony tonight, and throughout their time inside the Microsoft Theater, E! News will be there to deliver you all of the behind-the-scenes scoop!

So, keep checking back right here for all of the latest updates as the night goes on, because we're telling you everything you didn't see on TV!

Watch Live From E! at the 2019 Emmy Awards, Monday Sept. 23 from 8am!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Emmys , Emmys , Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , TV

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.