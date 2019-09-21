Zoë Kravitz's Response to Beyoncé's Lisa Bonet Tribute Is Everything

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 8:34 AM
Are you my mother??
On Friday, Beyoncé posted on her website on Friday a massive number of photos of her and her family taken from the past year. She included pics from Halloween, and Twitter was crazy in love over one showing the singer dressed up as Cosby Show star and '80s TV icon Lisa Bonet while holding her and husband Jay-Z's 2-year-old twins, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, who are dressed in matching colorful outfits identical to one the actress and Lenny Kravitz's daughter Zoë Kravitz wore as a child.
Zoë, 30, reposted Beyoncé's photo alongside a photo of her as a child with her parents on her Instagram page, writing, "I can't ....is @beyonce also my mom now or ?"
"Hahahahaha," commented her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley.
"Seriously, @beyonce ? am i your child toooo ???? yassss," Zoë wrote alongside a photos of Beyoncé dressed as Lisa and the actress wearing the same bohemian-style outfit.
View this post on Instagram
seriously, @beyonce ? am i your child toooo ???? 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 yassss
A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on
Lisa, 51, who is not on social media, has not commented publicly on Beyoncé's tribute.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?