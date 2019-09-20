2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival: See All the Stars Taking Over Sin City

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 7:39 PM

Julianne Hough, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival is on and popping! 

Now in its eighth year, the two-day event hosted by Ryan Seacrest boasts its most star-studded performance lineup yet. Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Camila Cabello will take the stage inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in addition to Billie EilishBackstreet BoysCage The Elephant, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Green DayHalsey, Heart, H.E.R., Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band, Hootie & the Blowfish, Marshmello and Steve Aoki with special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X.

But if you weren't able to snag a ticket to the sold-out festival, have no fear! 

Performances will be broadcast live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country, and The CW will also exclusively livestream both nights of the festival via The CW App and CWTV.com. Then on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, The CW will air a two-night television special highlighting the event's greatest moments. 

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Check out all the star sightings from the highly-anticipated weekend in our gallery below: 

Ryan Seacrest, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Ryan Seacrest

Hollywood's busiest star will serve as the iHeartRadio Music Festival's host. 

Julianne Hough, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Julianne Hough

Days after debuting her new song "Transform," the America's Got Talent judge heads to Las Vegas for a night out on the town.

Green Day, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Green Day

The world-famous rockers prepare to perform during Day 1 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival. 

James Van Der Beek, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

James Van Der Beek

The actor takes a break from Dancing With the Stars rehearsals to have a little fun, iHeartRadio style.

Sisanie Reategui, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Sisanie Reategui

On Air With Ryan Seacrest's very own co-host works the red carpet.

Old Dominion, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Old Dominion

These men are ready to bring a bit of country to Sin City.

