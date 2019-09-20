Paris Hilton Mourns Death of Her Grandfather and "Incredible Mentor" Barron Hilton

The Hilton family is mourning the loss of Barron Hilton, who died on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the age of 91.

The son of hotelier Conrad Hilton and chairman, president and CEO of Hilton Hotels Corporation passed away from natural causes, according to a press release. Following the news of his death, granddaughter Paris Hilton paid tribute with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton. He was a legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure," she captioned a photo montage of Hilton family photos. "Ever since I was a little girl I have looked up to him as a businessman. I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor. I always wanted to make him proud."

During their final conversation, which Paris said took place just days ago, she said she got to tell him "how much of an impact he had on my life."