Paris Hilton Mourns Death of Her Grandfather and "Incredible Mentor" Barron Hilton

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 5:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Paris Hilton, Barron Hilton, 2010

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

The Hilton family is mourning the loss of Barron Hilton, who died on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the age of 91.

The son of hotelier Conrad Hilton and chairman, president and CEO of Hilton Hotels Corporation passed away from natural causes, according to a press release. Following the news of his death, granddaughter Paris Hilton paid tribute with a heartfelt Instagram post. 

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton. He was a legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure," she captioned a photo montage of Hilton family photos. "Ever since I was a little girl I have looked up to him as a businessman. I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor. I always wanted to make him proud." 

During their final conversation, which Paris said took place just days ago, she said she got to tell him "how much of an impact he had on my life."

Watch

Paris Hilton Is Proud of Kim Kardashian's Success

"His spirit, heart and legacy will live on in me," her post concluded. 

A statement issued by Steven M. Hilton, Barron's son, read, "The Hilton family mourns the loss of a remarkable man. My father was a loving husband to our mother, Marilyn, a wonderful role model to his eight children, a loyal and generous friend, visionary businessman, respected leader and a passionate sportsman. He lived a life of great adventure and exceptional accomplishment."

Hilton is survived by his eight children, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Paris Hilton , Death , Celebrities , Family , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.