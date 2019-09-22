15 Shocking Secrets About Veronica Mars Revealed

A long time ago...a little show about a witty teen private investigator premiered and became a pop culture phenomenon...

Veronica Mars premiered 15 years ago on Sept. 22, 2004 on UPN (RIP!), introducing the world to Kristen Bell as the titular character, who was investigating the murder of her BFF (played by a then-unknown Amanda Seyfried), and while it was never a ratings hit, the teen-noir drama inspired a cult following that helped it return in 2014 via a Kickstarter movie and for a recent season four on Hulu. You know what they say about Marshmallows: they're dedicated.

Initially written as a book series with a male protagonist, creator Rob Thomas decided to make his main character female...though he originally intended for her to be older with much darker hair. But that was just the first of many major changes Thomas and executive producer Diane Ruggiero-Wright made over Veronica Mars' three-year run. Like, did you know Logan (Jason Dohring) was never intended to be the male lead?