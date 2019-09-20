A Complete Timeline of the Ongoing Drama Surrounding Aaron Carter and His Family

It's been a troubling time for Aaron Carter and his family.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old singer took to social media to inform his followers that his brother, Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, had filed a restraining order against him. As many fans of the celeb brothers will know, Aaron and Nick, 39, have had a history of highs and lows in their relationship over the years, and, according to Aaron, they haven't seen each other in quite some time.

"So my brother just got a a restraining order against me," Aaron tweeted on Sept. 17. "And I was just served lol."

He also added, "Take care @nickcarter we're done for life. I haven't seen him in four years. And I don't intend."

And Aaron's tweets didn't stop there. Since that time, he has shared a series of allegations against his family members. Now, as new information continues to emerge, we're breaking down a timeline of the recent drama involving the Carter family.