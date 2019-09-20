Keke Palmer Is Gifting Us With "Sorry To This Man" Merch After Viral Video

Keke Palmer is the gift the keeps on giving.

Last week, the Hustlers actress went viral for her hilarious lie detector test, during which she was asked about former Vice President of the United States, Dick Cheney. For those who may not know, Keke previously starred on the hit Nickelodeon series, True Jackson, VP. And during her lie detector test with Vanity Fair, Keke was asked if her character was a "better VP than Dick Cheney."

The 26-year-old was then shown a photo of Cheney, which is when she admitted she did not know this man.

"Who the hell is...oh y'all are really testing me on some stuff that I...I hate to say it, I hope I don't sound ridiculous, I don't know who this man is," Keke said. "I mean, he could be walking down the street, I wouldn't know a thing. Sorry to this man."

Since posting last week, the YouTube video has now been viewed close to 400,000 times. It's also inspired LOL-worthy memes and videos all over social media.

Now that the video has gotten such a reaction from fans, Keke decided to start selling merch with the now infamous "sorry to this man" line!

"this for all y'all sorry asses," Keke tweeted along with a link to the merch. "Including me [crying emoji] available now!"

The products, being sold on Keke's website, include a T-shirt ($30), a hoodie ($55) and a hat ($25).

We think it's safe to say Keke knows who this man is now! Head on over to her website for more details!

