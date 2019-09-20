How Hayley Kiyoko Made Her Sexuality Her "Biggest Strength"

Hayley Kiyoko has learned to embrace her true self.

The "Curious" singer, who has been a very vocal advocate of the LGBTQ community, is opening up to Kelly Clarkson about her younger years, reflecting on her fears of not being accepted in school.

"My biggest weakness growing up was that I was gay and I was different from everyone else," Hayley says on Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, adding that now it's become her "biggest strength" and has empowered her.

"I really feared growing up because I was like, life is going to be so difficult and people are just not going to understand," the 28-year-old star shares. "And going into my music career, I was just like, if I'm scared, everyone else will be. So, I have to embrace who I am, I have to be the brave one because if I take that first step, everyone else will follow."