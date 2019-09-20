Lucy Boynton Is Not Cool With Boyfriend Rami Malek's Grabby Fans

Lucy Boynton is not a fan of some of her beau Rami Malek's more...fanatic fans.

The Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars confirmed their romance in January and have since been spotted out together several times. As the star of the hit series Mr. Robot, Malek, 38, has long commanded a large fan base and some of its members tend to get a little grabby, even in front of his girlfriend.

"It's lovely to see people who are excited about his work—if they've seen Mr. Robot or Freddie—but it's just that thing of people grabbing him." Boynton, 25, told Net-A-Porter's online outlet Porter in an interview released on Friday. "I mean, you'd never grab a complete stranger in the street. And I think there's a sense of ownership. It's OK to just come up to someone, with your camera already out, and disregard whoever they're with. It happened when we were with my mother, and we were just shoved out of the way. It's quite shocking."

In her interview, Boynton, who stars in Netflix's The Politician, also praised her boyfriend's approach to acting.