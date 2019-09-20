House Hunter's Host Suzanne Whang Dead at 56 After Cancer Battle

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 7:50 AM

Suzanne Whang

Brian To/Shutterstock

HGTV is mourning the loss of one of their own.

House Hunters' host Suzanne Whang has passed away following a decade long battle with breast cancer, her partner Jeff Vezain shared on Facebook. She was just 56.

"A lifetime of love, adventure, humor and bliss now lives in our memories," he began a lengthy post. "On Tuesday evening around 7:20pm, Suzanne breathed her last breath here at home, as I knelt beside her and caressed her. For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism. She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet. Your kind, loving messages always lifted her spirits."

"I know she would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned, but I also know how vehemently she disagreed with anyone being told, ‘Don't cry,'" he continued. "So…cry if you will. I've been crying a LOT! And laughing…and everything in between. It's all part of life, but laughter was a staple of our dynamic. Her audacious sense of humor blessed many, shocked a few, but allowed us to laugh in the face of adversity."

Watch

In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2019

Her legacy, however, will always live on. Suzanne served as the voice and narrator of the HGTV hit and its spin-off House Hunters International for more than a decade. As an actress, she landed supporting roles on several series including DexterGeneral HospitalCriminal Minds and Las Vegas. The Yale alum—she has her masters from Brown—is also the author of Suzanne Whang's Guide to Happy Home Buying.

But she is far more than her professional achievements.

"She was an amazing daughter, sister, friend, mentor and advocate," her partner wrote. "As I, her family and her closest friends process her transition, we ask for your prayers and loving thoughts. We have appreciated all of the kind words and memories shared on her Facebook page. It has brought much comfort. As I say good bye to a soul who was more than a true love, but also a best friend and an intellectual and spiritual book-end, know that we may not be able to respond to queries, but will try to keep you updated. Thank you."

HGTV also paid tribute to their beloved star.

"Suzanne was warm, funny and kind with a distinctive voice that made everyone feel at home," the network said in a statement to E! News. "Our HGTV family mourns her loss and wishes to express deepest condolences to her friends, fans and family who knew and loved her."

Our thoughts are with her family at this time.

