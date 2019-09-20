Downton Abbey Stars Allen Leech and Elizabeth McGovern Spilled a Bunch of Delightful Secrets

With the return of Downton Abbey, this time on the big screen, the stars are back in the spotlight, but they're doing something their elegant counterparts would never dream of doing: spilling the tea.

Allen Leech and Elizabeth McGovern stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and as the wine started flowing, so did the secrets. In addition to revealing their least favorite storylines—Leech's was his character's relationship with a school teacher, McGovern said she didn't enjoy the disfigured soldier who claimed to be their relative and started to woo Edith—they also revealed a brief, but magical, story about Dame Maggie Smith.

Smith, who plays Violet, the Dowager Countess, was always quick with a quip and veiled insult. She was born to be a meme. After years with the legendary actress, did McGovern and Leech learn to spot when she was in a bad mood? They sure did and both knew what story to tell instantly.