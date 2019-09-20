Will Smith Surprising These Viral High Schoolers Will Send You Smiling Into the Weekend

These teens just learned kindness goes a very long way.

On Friday's episode of Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous daytime talk show, the comedian sat down with three Memphis high school students about an act of kindness that had gone viral online.

As the story goes, Kristopher and Antwain gave classmate Micheal clothes after he had been bullied by fellow students for wearing the same clothes every day. Kristopher admitted to DeGeneres that he had also been laughing at Micheal, but after reflecting at home, he wanted to apologize and give him something.

As a result, he and Kristopher surprised Micheal with the new duds. "I was surprised, shocked, happy, tried to keep a straight face instead of showing my smile," Micheal told DeGeneres of the moment. "It was the best day of my life because I was bullied my entire life."

Meanwhile, someone caught the surprise on video and it soon spread, catching the attention of even Will Smith, who was backstage with his own surprise for the boys.

The Gemini Man star recalled seeing the clip with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and deciding he needed to get in contact.