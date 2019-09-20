Carson Daly's Wife Siri Is Pregnant With Fourth Child

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 6:14 AM

Carson Daly's "Pop Start" segment on Today had a little bump in excitement this Friday.

While reading off the morning's must-know entertainment news, the host revealed he and wife Siri Daly are expecting baby no. 4. "And finally, Siri Daly, my incredible wife, she's gearing up for a big spring because that's when she's going to give birth to our fourth and newest member of the Daly family," he shared. "She's pregnant. I love you."

The announcement completely caught co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin by surprise. "Wait," said Hoda, "Are you kidding?" Chimed in shocked Craig, "How long have you been sitting on this?" (Well, 12 weeks, if he had to estimate.)

The elated group quickly got up from their seats to embrace him and offer their congratulations. "You should hug Siri not me," he admitted. "I've done very little in this situation."

Joked Dylan, who is also pregnant, "Well, you had a role."

Carson and Siri are already parents to Jackson, 10, Etta, 7, and London, 5. "We couldn't be happier to share the news that our family is growing by one this spring," they later shared with Today. "We are continually amazed by God's blessings in our lives. Our entire family is grateful and so excited!"

The longtime loves secretly tied the knot on Christmas Eve back in 2015.

"Families come in all shapes and sizes...but all you need is love," the cookbook author captioned a picture of her walking down the aisle. "This happened yesterday and it was the best day of my life. Merry Christmas Eve from my family to yours!"

Congratulations to this soon-to-be party of six!

