Why Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Burnett Is Worried About Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 5:02 AM
Bachelor in Paradise season six is officially over. While viewers watched three couples walk away engaged, Demi Burnett has concerns about one pair's future.
The reality star explained her reservations about Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"You know, honestly, at this point, I'm worried about Chris and Katie," Burnett said. "I know that Katie is an optimist and she sees the good. She gets glimpses of the good parts of Chris, but I think that Chris needs to step it up, like, if he wants to keep her. And I think that she needs to, you know, tell him to step it up—and I know that she is. But, you know, honestly, it's like—couple's counseling. It's not a negative thing."
Fans watched Bukowski and Morton experience their fair share of ups and downs throughout the season. However, they committed to making their relationship work and left the show engaged. So when Morton showed up to the After the Final Rose special without her engagement ring, fans had some concerns.
"We're still engaged," she clarified. "I just put in so much effort every day, and I love him so much. But I put in so much that my tank empties. And if I'm not getting it filled, I break down."
Bukowski also admitted things had been "rocky" and explained why he struggled with communicating his feelings. However, the two reaffirmed their love for each other, and Bukowski put the ring back on her finger. While it looked like they had cleared the air, the two had an argument after their sit-down interview. Bukowski even said he felt "blindsided" by Morton.
After the finale aired, Bukowski and Morton took to social media to confirm they're still together.
"Love is tough. Love is beautiful. Most importantly love is patient," he wrote alongside a photo of himself feeding his leading lady a slice of pizza. "Sometimes you need a shock to the system to put a fire under your ass. What I felt then I feel even more now. I love you @katieemo and can't wait to feed you pizza for the rest of our lives."
In addition to talking about Morton and Bukowski, Burnett opened up about coming out on national television and finding love with Kristian Haggerty. Ellen DeGeneres even surprised the couple with an early honeymoon trip to Bali.
