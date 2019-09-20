Watch Brad Pitt Enter An All-Out War With Jimmy Fallon at the Bar

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 5:00 AM
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Two men walk into a bar and...get themselves into quite a pickle.
It starts off slow. At a restaurant,Jimmy Fallonreceives a martini, "courtesy of the gentleman at the bar," explains the waiter. That gentleman, naturally, is Brad Pitt. In return, Fallon sends over a coffee to his friend, who is already sipping on a small espresso.
And what could have been a single, nice gesture turns into an all-out war of who can one-up the other. Pitt sends over a scorpion bowl with a medium rare steak and fries. Fallon offers a seafood tower. There's a pyramid of Ferrero Rocher—the Tonight Show host gladly pops one in his mouth—and an Edible Arrangement. (Of course, the Ad Astra actor licks it.)
Then comes the stack of pancakes, 30 hotdogs, a whole coconut with a mini hammer, a bucket of tater tots, a party sub, astronaut ice cream, tooth paste and orange juice (gag), a block of cheese, Hibachi shrimp, a three-tired wedding cake...
The menu goes on and on and on.
That is, until a burping Pitt asks to place yet another order. "I'm sorry sir," explains the understandably tired and annoyed waiter. "The kitchen is completely out of food."
So, he settles for the check.
But that pricy meal (meals?!) has him needing something stronger than an antacid to settle his stomach. After spitting out his water, the Oscar winner comes up with a plan.
"Courtesy of the gentleman at the...window," the server says, handing Fallon the bill. Pitt, for his part, is outside giving his friend the finger.
Now, Fallon is disgruntled and well, we're just hungry. See for yourself in the video above.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?