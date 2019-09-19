Matt and Chelsie Reveal the Moment They Nearly Spoilt The Bachelor Australia Ending

Being spotted in public together is no longer a complete disaster for Matt Agnew and Chelsie McLeod.

The Melbourne-based couple told E! News it was tough keeping their relationship a secret after filming The Bachelor Australia finale in South Africa, which saw Chelsie receive the final rose over Abbie Chatfield.

"We work really close together and go out in similar areas, so a lot of restraint had to be exercised," astrophysicist Matt explained.

But a night out in Prahran nearly spoilt how the series finale ended.

"We almost bumped into each other last weekend," chemical engineer Chelsie said. "I did warn Matt that I was going to be in the area and shared my location with him, but still, I saw him twice."

Added Matt, "Look, I didn't have loads of notice. And there was a bit of grog flowing, so I wasn't at my quickest. I managed to extract myself from the situation, then almost ran into Chelsie again. We managed to avoid any kind of meet-up and blowing the cover, literally a week out."