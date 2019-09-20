See These 2019 Emmy-Nominated Stars at Their First Emmys Ever

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 3:00 AM

Some of the nominees of the 2019 Emmys will take their first walk down an Emmy Awards red carpet this Sunday. For others, it won't be their first rodeo.

Emilia Clarke, who is nominated for an Emmy for the fourth time for her role of Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, attended her first Emmys in 2012. Her co-stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, both nominated for their roles of Arya Stark and sister Sansa Stark, walked their first Emmys red carpet in 2015. Williams was 18 at the time.

That's how old Jason Bateman, nominated this year for his role of Marty Byrde on Ozark for the second time, was when he attended his first Emmy Awards in 1987. At the time, he was a cast member on Valerie, alongside the late Valerie Harper.

Eight-time Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus is obviously an Emmy vet. She attended her first Emmys in 1992, when she was nominated for her first Emmy Award, for her role of Elaine on Seinfeld. She would go on to win one for her role four years later. At the 2019 ceremony, she is nominated for an award for her role of Selena Meyer on Veep for the seventh time.

See photos of 2019 Emmy-nominated stars at their first Emmys:

 

Emilia Clarke - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Emilia Clarke

...at the 2012 Emmys.

Kit Harington - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kit Harington

...at the 2011 Emmys.

Maisie Williams - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maisie Williams

..aaat the 2015 Emmys.

Sophie Turner - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sophie Turner

...at the 2015 Emmys.

Peter Dinklage - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

Peter Dinklage

...at the 2011 Emmys.

Jason Bateman - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jason Bateman

...at the 1987 Emmys.

Mandy Moore - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

 at the 2016 Emmys.

Joey King - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Steve Granitz/WireImage,

Joey King

...at the 2018 Emmys.

Sandra Oh - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Sandra Oh

...at the 2005 Emmys.

Patricia Arquette - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

J. Vespa/WireImage)

Patricia Arquette

...at the 2018 Emmys.

Viola Davis - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Viola Davis

...at the 2017 Emmys.

Robin Wright - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Robin Wright

...at the 2013 Emmys.

Sterling K. Brown - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Barry King/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown

...at the 2016 Emmys.

Milo Ventimiglia - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia

...at the 2007 Emmys.

Kate McKinnon - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon

...at the 2014 Emmys.

Anna Chlumsky - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Anna Chlumsky

...at the 2012 Emmys.

Natasha Lyonne - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Natasha Lyonne

...at the 2014 Emmys.

Rachel Brosnahan - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

...at the 2015 Emmys.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

...at the 1992 Emmys.

Christina Applegate - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Christina Applegate

...at the 1998 Emmys.

The 71st Primetime Emmys will air live on FOX from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Watch Live From E! at the 2019 Emmy Awards, Monday Sept. 23 from 8am!

