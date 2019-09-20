Hailie Sahar Reveals the Pose Character She Almost Played

Believe it or not, the Pose we know today almost didn't have a Lulu Ferocity.

When series creator Ryan Murphyfirst wrote the script, there was never a Lulu Ferocity to be spoken of. Shocking, right? But, thanks to the charisma and beauty of Hailie Sahar, the acclaimed producer decided that there was more than enough room for another fierce queen.

Lulu Ferocity herself tells E! News that she actually auditioned for the role of Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista, who is played by Mj Rodriguez. "I auditioned for Blanca and then when when I left, it felt like great energy. Ryan, I remember him saying, 'Hmm who are you? Tell me about you," she shares.

Call it energy or fate, but Hailie's instincts were right on the mark. She says, "I got a call from my agent and he said, 'I have some really great news for you. Ryan loved your audition so much that he wants to not only write you into the script and create a character, but he wants to make you a series regular."