The Bachelor Australia’s Abbie Calls Out Matt's Behaviour When the Cameras Weren't Rolling

Abbie Chatfield had no clue Matt Agnew was going to dump her for Chelsie McLeod in The Bachelor Australia finale until the last second.

"If he did give me a sign, I completely missed it," she told E! News after her rejection. "He was the exact same with me on and off camera throughout the entire thing up until the moment he said the word ‘but.'"

The 24-year-old called out the astrophysicist for stringing her along when the cameras weren't rolling.

"I mean, it's part of The Bachelor franchise, but I also feel like he shouldn't have spoken to me off-camera. The on-camera stuff I understand. It's a show, we're doing this and going through the motions. That's fine," she said. "But to continue that and say things that are equally as intense and still kiss me off-camera, or in a car ride to different locations, it's upsetting."