Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Travel to Rome for Friend Misha Nonoo's Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking a short weekend trip for a very special occasion just days before their first Royal tour with their son.

The two recently jetted off to Rome to attend the wedding of the Duchess of Sussex's friend and designer Misha Nonoo and American oil tycoon Michael "Mikey" Hess, according to multiple reports. The Royal couple's 4-month-old son Archie Harrison was not spotted with them.

Other celebrity guests set to attend the wedding includeIvanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, his brother Joshua Kushner and wife and model Karlie Kloss, Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom, according to HELLO! magazine.

The two traveled to the Italian capital on a commercial flight, The Sun's Fabulous magazine reported. In August, Meghan and Harry, who are environmentalists, drew controversy and accusations of hypocrisy for using private jets to fly to France and Ibiza. Elton John later defended them, saying they visited him in France and that he paid for their plane. Earlier this month, Meghan took a commercial flight to New York to watch her friend Serena Williams compete in the U.S. Open.

On Monday, Meghan and Harry are scheduled to fly with Archie to South Africa and take him on his first Royal tour.