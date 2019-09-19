Blake Lively Had the Best Reaction to Husband Ryan Reynolds' Sexy New Campaign Photos

Ryan Reynolds is making Blake Lively "very happy" with her life choices.

The Deadpool actor, who recently celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with the Gossip Girl alum, has social media swooning over a series of new campaign photos. For the Aviation Gin shoot, Ryan, who owns the company, teamed up with famed photographed Guy Aroch.

"LOVE this @AviationGin shoot with the legendary @guyaroch," the 42-year-old actor wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures. "Hair by @serafinosays and styling by @joseph.episcopo."

Ryan, who shares two kids with Blake—with another baby on the way—also joked in his caption, "Bags under my eyes by two thankless assholes who refused to go to bed the night before, despite the fact I read them Winnie the Pooh and nearly half of Stephen King's The Shining."