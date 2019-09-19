Julianne Hough Returns to Music After Almost 10 Years With New Song "Transform"

"By doing the internal work that needed doing, I found myself (unintentionally!) connecting back to my artist," she explained in her post. "Just by simply owning all the 'ugly' parts of my life. The second I started going into that black hole of what it all represented and really unpacking all of the survival tactics of protection - of not feeling hurt, or like a failure, or like a fraud, I finally got to feel what it truly felt like to be RAW and vulnerable and to see all of these parts for the first time with no judgement.⁣"

"For two years I have been picking those pieces up, nurturing them - and transforming them. I'm not trying to change who I am or suppress those parts of me anymore - but instead, I acknowledge them, take them and TRANSFORM them. As I was doing that in my daily life, I realized all of a sudden that my creativity, my life blood, the entire essence of WHO I AM was coming ALIVE," Hough continued. "This is the first time I truly feel like an artist and not a performer simply because everything I'm saying is TRUTH - and I'm not afraid anymore if everyone will like it because it's just, ME!! it makes me smile⁣ it makes me feel alive⁣."

Hough added that she's "so excited" to share this part of her, adding it's "just the beginning."

Watch Hough's performance of her new single "Transform" above!

