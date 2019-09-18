Ralph Lauren's Friends Collection Is an Ode to Rachel Green's Iconic Style

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren
Friends fans, rejoice!
It's safe to say that Ralph Lauren will "be there for you" now that they've dropped an entire collection in honor of Rachel Green's iconic ensembles. The designer brand and Bloomingdale's have teamed up with Warner Bros. to celebrate the beloved show's 25th anniversary. And it's all available to shop now!
Making this collaboration all the more special is the fact that Jennifer Aniston's character used to work at both Bloomingdale's and Ralph Lauren.
The work-to-wear collection features pleated mini skirts, statement-making suits, animal print coats and flirty suede boots that will give you deep nostalgia for '90s and early aughts fashion. In fact, there is a pair of black skinny leather pants that will remind you of the ones Ross famously wore in Season 5.
However, like Rachel, you might need to "get one of those job things," because the pieces from the line range from $39.50 to $2,998.
Because everything in the collection is perfect for any season, you can treat yourself to one or a few items that will easily take you from work to happy hour. You just might find yourself saying, "Could I be wearing any more clothes?" à la Joey.
According to the press release, shoppers at the Bloomingdale's 59th flagship store will be transported to the sitcom's Central Perk on Sept. 21 and 22. The department store will transform into the the famous coffee shop, complete with an orange couch and complimentary cup of joe.
Additionally, from now through Sept. 27, shoppers can visit the store's third floor to see a replica of Rachel's office and a different section of Central Perk.
Last month, Aniston opened up about her role on Friends and how much she misses that time.
"I started to find my confidence when I was on Friends, for sure," she told InStyle for its Anniversary Issue. "In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up. I miss a lot about that time."
She continued, "I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I'm super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, 'Aww.' Even Fred Segal, I guess. I don't know why that one got me."
It's clear the actress isn't alone in the nostalgia department, and Ralph Lauren's latest collection is proof.
