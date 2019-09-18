PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie Turns Up New York Fashion Week

by Denise Lopez | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 9:28 AM

By E! + PrettyLittleThing

We caught all the action at the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie collab debut during New York Fashion Week!

PrettyLittleThing's latest collection with hip-hop sensation Saweetie made its debut at their first ever runway show. Looks ranging from fly tomboy to boujee girly girl from the 59-piece collection– inspired by classic Hip-hop styles mixed with early noughties fashion– were showcased on a special runway at the Plaza Hotel. 

Also featured on the runway? Guest performances by Ashanti, Lil' Kim, Quavo of Migos and none other than the main act, Saweetie herself. 

As for other stars, baddies like Kehlani, Paris Hilton and Sofia Richie turned up and out to show their support. Model Shanina Shaik, musician Cody Simpson, and actor Jason Lee were among the many celebs spotted celebrating PrettyLittleThing's iced-out runway show. 

 

It was a star studded night to say the least. 

Click here to shop Saweetie's PrettyLittleThing collab before it sells out! 

