The Sinner Dives Into Disturbing Car Accident in Season 3 First Look

The Sinner is back, and Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) has a new crime to solve.

In the third season of the anthology series, Ambrose is investigating a fatal car accident in Upstate New York which leads to a hidden crime that "pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career."

E! News has your first look at what appears to be a creepy and rather bloody third season, which you can watch below!

Matt Bomer also stars this season as Jamie, "an upstanding Dorchester resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of an accident," and based on the preview below, it also looks like he might have something to share about whatever this disturbing case is. (He definitely does.) You can see him looking somewhat distraught above.