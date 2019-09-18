The Sinner Dives Into Disturbing Car Accident in Season 3 First Look

USA
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 2:30 PM
USA
The Sinner is back, and Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) has a new crime to solve.
In the third season of the anthology series, Ambrose is investigating a fatal car accident in Upstate New York which leads to a hidden crime that "pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career."
E! News has your first look at what appears to be a creepy and rather bloody third season, which you can watch below!
Matt Bomer also stars this season as Jamie, "an upstanding Dorchester resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of an accident," and based on the preview below, it also looks like he might have something to share about whatever this disturbing case is. (He definitely does.) You can see him looking somewhat distraught above.
Chris Messina also stars as Nick Haas, Jamie's college friend. "A surprise visit years later unexpectedly alters the course of their friendship and their lives," the description reads.
Jessica Hecht plays Sonya, a painter who gets involved when the car accident occurs on her property. Parisa Fitz-Henley stars as Leela Burns, Jamie's expectant wife, and Eddie Martinez stars as Vic Soto, a rising star detective who works with Ambrose.
Jessica Biel is an executive producer on the series, and starred in the first season as a young mother who was investigated by Ambrose after she stabbed a man. Derek Simonds serves as showrunner, with Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolack, Willie Reale, and Adam Bernstein as fellow executive producers.
The Sinner season 3 premieres on USA Network in 2020.
E! and USA are both part of the NBC Universal family.
