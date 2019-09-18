Who Will Win In the America's Got Talent Season 14 Finale?

NBC
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 12:48 PM
The time has come to name the next person in America with talent!
Tonight is the season 14 finale of America's Got Talent, and just 10 finalists remain in the competition. They all performed one last time on Tuesday in the hopes of winning your votes, and now it's time to talk about the frontrunners!
That's actually a hard thing to do, because this season's finalists are all pretty incredible and there are a lot frontrunners. Or maybe that means there are no frontrunners? Either way, there's a lot of talent here in these 10 finalists.
Some have been at the head of the pack all season long (Kodi Lee, episode 1!) while others have emerged as serious competitors a little more recently.
While two of the most stand-out acts this season are singers, dance group V. Unbeatable has been stellar enough that maybe, for the first time ever, a dance group could take home the big prize.
Kodi won the first golden buzzer of the season and has remained a frontrunner throughout the competition thanks to his incredibly emotional performances. He very well could win, and it will be a shock if he's not among the top two or three. Watch his latest performance here.
14 year-old Benicio Bryant has been wowing the audience all season long and would fit right in among the top contestants of the season. Watch his final performance here.
The Ndlovu Youth Choir ended the season with a serious crowd pleaser and some energetic choreography and there's just not a note that's wrong. Watch their performance of "Africa" here.
This crazy talented dance crew never disappoints, and of the non-singers this season, they might have the best chance of winning. Watch their final performance here.
There's just something so absolutely delightful about watching this incredibly skilled young cancer survivor dance around the stage while killing it on the violin. Beyonce even personally cleared a song for him!! However, we gotta say...he's limited in terms of variety. Watch him perform "Survivor" in the finals.
If you don't get goosebumps whenever this group performs, you might need to turn up the sound. Check out their final performance of "Footprints in the Sand" here.
The Light Balance Kids are never not entertaining and they're all clearly incredible dancers, but is their act a little too dependent on the tech? Are we just being mean? Sorry, they're incredible. Watch their final performance here.
Niemiller is hilarious, though was it the right move to use his final performance to talk about how much his life has changed since the show has been airing? Not sure he's this season's winner, but this guy had better have a long career afterwards anyway. Watch his final performance.
This incredible young opera singer has had a couple of rough moments but her voice has always remained absolutely stunning. Watch Emanne perform in the finals!
There's no denying these kids are talented but just take a look at the Youtube comments on their latest performance of the same song they auditioned with, Macklemore's "Can't Hold Us." Viewers are not thrilled that they repeated a song, and it wasn't even a particularly exciting repeat performance. Watch that performance here.
America's Got Talent's season 14 finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
