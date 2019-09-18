Meet the American Horror Story: 1984 Characters: Who's Who Among the Star-Studded Cast

Like previous seasons, American Horror Story: 1984 is shrouded in secrecy. We know the time period, uh, 1984, and we know it involves a summer camp and a slasher. Could there be more than just a murderous fellow (or lady) stalking the woods? Possibly, it's American Horror Story.

The official logline is equally as vague: "In the summer of 1984, five friends escape Los Angeles to work as counselors at Camp Redwood. As they adjust to their new jobs, they quickly learn that the only thing scarier than campfire tales is the past coming to haunt you."

Now, at least we know the names of the ensemble cast. This year, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, Matthew Morrison, Gus Kenworthy, John Carroll Lynch, Angelica Ross, Zach Villa and DeRon Horton are in the mix.