The Bachelor's Peter Weber Promises to Show "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" About Himself

Peter Weber knows one thing: He's never going to escape windmills. The new star of The Bachelor sat down with Good Morning America to talk about his upcoming journey to find love (on camera) and of course his windmill tryst from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette came up.

"It's never going to die. That's OK," he laughed. "I love windmills."

As for what's ahead, Peter is looking forward to showing his contestants his first love: flying.

"I would love to share [anything flight related] with some girls, hopefully on a date," he said.