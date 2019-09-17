Does Matt Agnew Propose to The Bachelor Australia Winner?

Chill the rosé and prep the cheeseboard: The Bachelor Australia finale is almost here.

In a new promo released Wednesday, Matt Agnew is shown agonising over which bachelorette to choose in the final rose ceremony. (Chelsie McLeod, Abbie Chatfield and Helena Sauzier round out the top three.)

"I want to walk away from this with the love of my life," the astrophysicist says in the clip. "This is by far the hardest thing I've ever had to do."

Seemingly torn by the decision, the Bachie admits, "I just don't know anymore," and wipes away tears.

In the video, Matt gazes down at a jewellery box with a silver ring, leading some fans to speculate that he proposes to the last woman standing. But it could also simply be a commitment ring many Bachelors (aka Matthew ‘Matty J' Johnson, Sam Wood and Tim Robards) have given their No.1 girl.