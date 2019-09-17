Bachelor in Paradise Season Finale: All of the Engagements and a Reconciliations Revealed

Some congratulations are in order!

Bachelor in Paradise season six ended with three engaged couples and another couple surprisingly back together. Was it the...most dramatic Bachelor in Paradise finale ever? It certainly may be the most engaging one... and we'll stop with the dad jokes and get right into what happened, as Chris Harrison oversaw the end of our time in Paradise (for now).

Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski got engaged on the beach, but not all is well. In an emotional sit down with Harrison, Katie explained that she felt like she was giving more to the relationship than Chris was, and she was still engaged to him, but struggling to want to wear the ring. "I fell in love with potential that may never come to fruition, but I'm just praying it does," she said, tearfully. "I don't want to end things. I'm just conflicted. I want it to get better, but I want him to want it to be better."