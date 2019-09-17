Peter Weber Is the Star of The Bachelor Season 24

This was Peter's official bio when he was announced as a part of Hannah's cast:

In this pilot's family, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Peter's parents met while his dad was a pilot and his mom was a flight attendant. When Peter is not flying the friendly skies, he enjoys snowboarding, watching football and line dancing. Peter's life motto is "you should live this life always expecting something great is about to happen to you." Could meeting Hannah be that next great thing?

- Peter's grandma's name is Rose.

- He once took a girl on a sunset flight to Santa Barbara for dinner.

- Even though he is a man of the world, Peter still lives at home.