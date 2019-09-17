Peter Weber Is the Star of The Bachelor Season 24

ABC
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 7:53 PM
Prepare for a full season of jokes about planes and windmills.
Peter Weber will be the next star of The Bachelor, as announced on tonight's finale of Bachelor in Paradise. Peter came in third place during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, and he made quite the splash after Hannah revealed they had sex in a windmill four times during their fantasy suite date.
Peter is a 27-year-old pilot who lives at home with his parents about five minutes from Bachelor mansion, as he and Chris Harrison discussed on stage at the BIP reunion.
Earlier today, ABC revealed the ladies who were picked to compete for Peter's love and attention.
This was Peter's official bio when he was announced as a part of Hannah's cast:
In this pilot's family, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Peter's parents met while his dad was a pilot and his mom was a flight attendant. When Peter is not flying the friendly skies, he enjoys snowboarding, watching football and line dancing. Peter's life motto is "you should live this life always expecting something great is about to happen to you." Could meeting Hannah be that next great thing?
- Peter's grandma's name is Rose.
- He once took a girl on a sunset flight to Santa Barbara for dinner.
- Even though he is a man of the world, Peter still lives at home.
The Bachelor will begin filming soon, and will premiere in January 2020 on ABC.
