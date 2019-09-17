Nick Carter Seeks Restraining Order Against Aaron Carter Over Violent Threats

Nick Carter is taking legal measures to protect himself against brother Aaron Carter.

On Tuesday, Aaron revealed on Twitter that he was served with a restraining order from his older brother. "Take care @nickcarter we're done for life," he stated in a string of tweets. "I haven't seen him in four years. And I don't intend."

He adds, "You should send a cease and desist while you're at it too."

Nick didn't reply to the many messages his brother sent out for the world to see. Instead, he released a carefully worded statement that explained his family's reasoning. "After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today. In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take away every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family," the star alleges.