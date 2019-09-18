Patrick Starrr, Kandee Johnson and Jeannie Mai Set to Host 2019 American Influencer Awards

Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 6:30 AM
Getty Images
It's time to celebrate the biggest influencers of the year!
We're getting closer to social media's biggest night and E! News has an exclusive announcement about the 2019 American Influencer Awards.
Face Forward's Patrick Starrr and Kandee Johnson are set to return as this year's hosts. But wait, there's more!
The Real co-host Jeannie Mai will also serve as a host for the special event scheduled for November 18 at the Dolby Theatre.
For those unfamiliar with the show, the star-studded event honors the greatest contributors on social media. Final nominees are selected by an array of different variables including growth rate, creative content, engagement and the ability to positively influence.
Last year, Mario Dedivanovic received the Celebrity Makeup Artist of the Year award while Bretman Rock was honored as the Teen Beauty Influencer of the Year.
Jaclyn Hill also received praise as the Makeup Tutorialist of the Year while Jeffree Star was named the Influencer-Owned Makeup Brand of the Year.
For this year's show, nominees are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. And when that day comes, you will have the power to help decide who wins big. We've learned winners are selected through a public online voting process. Votes from the advisory board also play a role into the final results.
Find out how you can get tickets to this year's event by visiting the official website here.
