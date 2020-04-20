Famous Couples From the Past We've Never Stopped Thinking About

You never forget your first love.

In this case, however, we mean the first celebrity couple you fell for, the twosome that defined togetherness for you, the pair that was just a given in Hollywood, part of the foundation.

Until they weren't, that is.

"PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago..... but hey the man is a genius!!!!" Britney Spears acknowledged last week in an Instagram post that featured her busting multiple moves to Justin Timberlake's "Filthy."

"Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD!!!!!!"

Well! Cue a quarantined fandom's endless appreciation!