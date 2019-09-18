What Does Peter Weber Need to Do to Be a Successful Bachelor?

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 5:00 AM
Peter Weber is your new Bachelor. The pilot and one-time contestant on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette will be handing out the roses in season 24 of ABC's reality franchise.
ABC made the official announcement during the Tuesday, Sept. 17 finale of Bachelor in Paradise where several of his former costars were on hand to sound off on the news and give their sage advice to the reality star.
"Enjoy that windmill," Demi Burnett said. "Get it again and again and again."
Peter and Hannah's windmill fornication became quite the talking point during The Bachelorette. "I do hope that Peter, he takes the windmill thing, and yes we can have fun with that, but I hope he makes his own kind of statement with his season," Demi said. "It's time for Peter to have his own little thing."
Tayshia Adams said she hopes Peter, "Makes the most of every moment" while being true to himself. Plus, "follow his feelings," she said.
Dylan Barbour said, "Peter as The Bachelor is going to be great." Get ready for a fun and emotional season, Dylan told us. "Peter just wears his heart on his sleeve. I think there's going to be a ton of girls lining up to meet him with good reason," he said.
One-time star of The Bachelor Ben Higgins said Peter should buckle up.
"Here's the thing, being The Bachelor is a wild experience. It will definitely enhance and change your life. I hope it enhances and changes it for the better and to find love," Ben told us.
"I don't think they could've gone wrong between him and Mike [Johnson]. I think they both would've done really great," Ben said.
What does Peter need to do to be successful? Click play to hear what Ben had to say.
The Bachelor will air on ABC at a later date.
