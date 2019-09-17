Chris Pratt Praises Tom Hiddleston Over NSFW Broadway Review

Talk about a powerful performance.

Tom Hiddleston's Broadway debut in Betrayal is getting a lot of buzz, but this review is certainly on another level. According to a post on the All That Chat message board, an audience member allegedly had a very intimate time at the show last Wednesday. The review, which is guaranteed to make you blush, even has Chris Pratt praising the Loki actor.

"My friend and I were in Row B, seats 1-3 in the Jacobs. there were two seats in front of us, both occupied, and two seats to the left of us -- only the one next to my companion was occupied, by a young woman in her early thirties, who was very well dressed and coiffed. We thought the strangest thing that was going to happen was a cell phone going off in the first four seconds of the show, but no," the post reads. "We both started noticing that every time Tom Hiddleston said something provocative, our row mate would let out a large laugh, somewhat out of cadence with the rest of the audience."