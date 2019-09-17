Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Explains Why Fostering Siblings May Be in Her Future

When looking into the future, Kailyn Lowry sees more kids.

As MTV cameras continue to document her life with three children, the proud mom is opening up about her plans to possibly expand the family.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's all new Coffee Convos podcast episode on the Wave Podcast Network, Kailyn says she is thinking about fostering siblings.

"I was having a conversation with somebody else and I just think that I want more kids, but whether I carry them on my own or not is not important to me," she shared with her co-host Lindsie Chrisley. "I've done it three times and I just, I really could picture myself maybe fostering siblings at that to keep them and then keep them together. And then hopefully the foster would lead to the adoption."

She continued, "I wouldn't have to go through the pregnancies or anything like that and be hard on my body in that way. I don't know how true this is and anyone who's listening, you can message me and tell me I'm wrong, but I would imagine that it's harder to find homes for older kids than it is for babies."