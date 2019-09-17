Taylor Swift Announces Lover Fest Concerts—But There's a Catch

Attention, Taylor Swift fans! You're guaranteed to have anything but a cruel summer in 2020.

That's because your fave singer is going on tour! On Tuesday, T.Swift announced U.S. and international performance dates for her record-breaking Lover album, kicking off in June 2020.

"For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER," Swift wrote to her fans on social media Tuesday. "I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music. I want to go to some places I haven't been, and play festivals for the first time in ages...and where we didn't have festivals, we made some."

Swift will begin her festival performances at Werchter Boutique on June 20, 2020, in Werchter, Belgium. She'll then head to Germany, Norway, Denmark, Poland, France, Portugal and Brazil. After completing her international tour dates, T.Swift is set to perform, as of now, only FOUR shows in the United States, launching Lover Fest East (in Massachusetts) and West (in California).