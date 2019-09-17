Ellen DeGeneres' Adorable New Dog Will Make You Fall in (Puppy) Love

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi have a new family member!

The TV star revealed the couple adopted a dog on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The four-legged friend is a rescued standard poodle puppy named Mrs. Wallis Browning.

"She's so cute! I can't even take it," the host said before sharing a photo of the pooch.

The two adopted the pet last Wednesday, and DeGeneres has already taken several photos of the adorable canine.

"I had to get another phone," she quipped. "My battery was running low. I mean, literally, I was picking up the phone [for] everything she did."

DeGeneres said Mrs. Wallis Browning—a.k.a Wallis—is three months old and previously had some "irresponsible" owners.

"She was kept in a cage outside in the desert since she was two months old—just on the ground in the cage," DeGeneres said. "So, she was never able to run; she never had a toy; she never wagged her tail; she never lived next-door to Oprah [Winfrey]. It's all changed. It's all different now."