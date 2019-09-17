Saved By the Bell Reboot Officially Happening on NBC's Peacock Streaming Service

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank
Are you ready to get Saved By the Bell again? You better be, because after lots of humming and hawing, a revival is finally happening as part of NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock.
Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez are attached to star in the reboot from 30 Rock and Great News veteran Tracey Wigfield. In addition to a new Saved By the Bell, Peacock is also working on a new Punky Brewster starring original series star Soleil Moon Frye as a grown-up version of her previously pint-sized character.
The new Saved By the Bell features Zack Morris as governor of California, and when Governor Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send affected students to the highest performing schools in the state, including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids a dose of reality.
It's not all reboots for the new service. In addition to the new season of A.P. Bio, Peacock will be home to Rutherford Falls from co-creators Ed Helms, Michael Schur and Sierra Ornelas. Helms stars as Nathan Rutherford, "the eponymous denizen of a small New England town, who is having difficulty facing the inevitable changes to his way of life."
On the drama end of things, Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail is rebooting Battlestar Galactica in a straight-to-series order. There's also Dr. Death starring Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater, and Brave New World with Demi Moore.
Who Wrote That from Lorne Michaels is an unscripted offering on the new streaming platform that will take viewers behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live.
Peacock will also be the exclusive home to The Office and Parks and Recreation on streaming. Other classic properties include 30 Rock, Bates Motel, BSG, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Married…With Children, Monk, SNL, Will & Grace, Friday Night Lights, Downton Abbey and The Real Housewives franchise.
"The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal – whether it's culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!," Bonnie Hammer, chairman of direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises, said in a statement. "Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless – from can't-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like The Office."
Peacock launches in April 2020.
