'Whoa Baby!' Jennifer Hawkins Shares Third Trimester Bump Photos

Jennifer Hawkins is embracing her final weeks of pregnancy.

The former Miss Universe, who's expecting her first child with husband Jake Wall this spring, took to Instagram to share two new photos of her growing baby bump.

"Whoa... baby!!!" she captioned the pics, which show her looking lovingly down at her bump while wearing a fitted, olive green dress. "Fresh new week & vibes are good!"

Since the 35-year-old and her husband of six years announced they were expecting a baby girl in May, the model has consistently posted progress shots of her pregnancy journey, including sweet vacation moments and bikini pics. She's also been open about her coping with morning sickness and trying to button her jeans.