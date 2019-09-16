'Whoa Baby!' Jennifer Hawkins Shares Third Trimester Bump Photos

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 7:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Hawkins

Instagram

Jennifer Hawkins is embracing her final weeks of pregnancy.

The former Miss Universe, who's expecting her first child with husband Jake Wall this spring, took to Instagram to share two new photos of her growing baby bump.

"Whoa... baby!!!" she captioned the pics, which show her looking lovingly down at her bump while wearing a fitted, olive green dress. "Fresh new week & vibes are good!"

Since the 35-year-old and her husband of six years announced they were expecting a baby girl in May, the model has consistently posted progress shots of her pregnancy journey, including sweet vacation moments and bikini pics. She's also been open about her coping with morning sickness and trying to button her jeans.

"I'm sooo happy to share with you some exciting news! Jake and I are expecting a baby girl!!! We can't wait to meet her!" Hawkins posted on Instagram May 10. "Thank you to our beautiful family and friends for their love and support and, most importantly, to my hubby Jake – I can't wait to see you as a Daddy!"

Their road to parenthood hasn't been easy. In August, Hawkins revealed to Stellar that she battled stage 4 endometriosis and suffered a miscarriage in 2018.

"Last year was such a tough year for Jake and me. It was the toughest year of our lives," she told the mag. "I felt like I almost broke and, in fact, it's still really raw. But Jake was amazing. He let me sit with the pain, feel it and not be OK."

Read

Jennifer Hawkins Shows Off Baby Bump in New Pregnancy Photos

Sydney-based Hawkins and property developer Wall, 36, have been together since 2003 and married in a star-studded 2013 Bali wedding.

"I'm not sure what the secret to a good relationship is. Maybe it's all the tequila Jake and I drink – ha! No, I guess if your relationship seems to get better and better, you're onto a good thing," she told The Daily Telegraph in 2016. "Jake and I are each other's sounding boards. We vent, laugh and hang out."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia , Pregnancies

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.