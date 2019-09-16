Australian Survivor Fans Raise More Than $200,000 for Luke Toki With GoFundMe Campaign

"I'm definitely here to win it for my family. I have sacrificed a lot to be out here this time," the FIFO worker said on the show. "My daughter was six weeks [when I left for Survivor]. She's been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, so it was worst-case scenario for me, leaving. I'm definitely here for the money because obviously, the money will help my family."

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Toki said he was overwhelmed by the generosity of fans.

"I've woken up to a GoFundMe page, which has got some amazing amount of money there. I did not expect that," he said. "It's still crazy to even look at that number of money.

"Thank you to everybody that sent all their kind messages. God, what a ride. [It was] a very emotional episode last night, watching it back, even for myself. I tried and didn't win. Man, that GoFundMe page is [much] better than winning."